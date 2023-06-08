Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 283,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 599,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,333.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,850 shares of company stock worth $1,886,627. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 11.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

