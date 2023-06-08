Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 283,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 599,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
A number of brokerages have commented on TH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.21.
In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,333.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,850 shares of company stock worth $1,886,627. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 11.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
