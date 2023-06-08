Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $390,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,337. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

