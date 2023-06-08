Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 210,459 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for about 8.2% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $41,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tapestry by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TPR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 836,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,478. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.