Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Up 0.4%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL)'s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 1,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Taiga Building Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$293.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.85.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$408.49 million for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products, including fencing, landscape timbers, plywoods, preserved wood foundation, and pre-stained products.

