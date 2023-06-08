Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Trading Up 3%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Tabcorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Tabcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

