Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sysco by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,458,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after acquiring an additional 491,790 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

