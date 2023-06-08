Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Down 1%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.26). 66,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 194,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.27).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Supreme in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Supreme alerts:

Supreme Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £118.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.28.

Insider Activity

Supreme Company Profile

In other Supreme news, insider Suzanne Gwendoline Smith bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £21,210 ($26,367.48). 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.