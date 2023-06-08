Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Down 1%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.26). 66,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 194,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.27).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Supreme in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Supreme Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £118.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.28.
Insider Activity
Supreme Company Profile
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.
Recommended Stories
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.