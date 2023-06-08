Suku Price Tops $0.0552 on Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $821,831.99 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

