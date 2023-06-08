StockNews.com Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Hold

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

