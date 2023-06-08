StockNews.com Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Hold

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance
Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
