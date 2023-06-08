StockNews.com Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE SRI opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

