Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 7th (BTG, CSCO, DAR, FBP, IDT, MTDR, MTRN, NOK, TACT, TREX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 7th:

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

