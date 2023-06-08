Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.41.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

