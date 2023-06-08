Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of RAY.A stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$4.10 and a 12-month high of C$6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.50.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

