Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut CIRCOR International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 0.2 %

CIRCOR International stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $971.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 74.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

