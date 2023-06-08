SThree (LON:STEM) Shares Up 0.1%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 398 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 392 ($4.87). 86,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 270,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.50 ($4.87).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.59) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

SThree Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £516.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 405.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 415.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at SThree

SThree Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Beach bought 13,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £61,045.10 ($75,888.99). Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

