Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 733,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 174,027 shares.The stock last traded at $12.21 and had previously closed at $12.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

Sterling Check Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

