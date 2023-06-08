Status Hits Market Capitalization of $86.99 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $86.99 million and $1.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

