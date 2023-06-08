Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

