S&T Bank PA Sells 5,632 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 1.2 %

Wabash National stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 371,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,328. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

