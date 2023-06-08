S&T Bank PA Sells 5,373 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S&T Bank PA reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

INTC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.67. 22,046,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,516,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

