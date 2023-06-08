S&T Bank PA Sells 105 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,144,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099,166. The stock has a market cap of $437.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

