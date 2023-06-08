S&T Bank PA Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

S&T Bank PA reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.