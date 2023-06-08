S&T Bank PA Reduces Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

S&T Bank PA reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the quarter. Foot Locker makes up approximately 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.24% of Foot Locker worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.52. 1,712,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Trading lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

