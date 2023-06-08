S&T Bank PA Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.83. The company had a trading volume of 771,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,180. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

