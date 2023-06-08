S&T Bank PA Decreases Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group comprises about 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

