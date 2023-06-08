SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Down 2.7%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 34,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 230,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.34. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 369.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
