SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Down 2.7%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 34,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 230,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.34. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 369.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 118.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

