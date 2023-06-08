SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.51

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.51 and last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 7382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,687 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

