Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.00 million-$174.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.95 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CXM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.7 %

CXM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

