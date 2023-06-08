Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.00 million-$174.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.95 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CXM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.7 %

CXM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.