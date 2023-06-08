Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $711.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.38 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.7 %

CXM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 381,724 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

