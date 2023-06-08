SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.53. 3,978,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.