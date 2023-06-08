Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 5276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Spark Power Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Spark Power Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of C$64.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.0248447 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

