Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Price Performance

NYSE LOV opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.73 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. Analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Spark Networks by 98.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 254,861 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

