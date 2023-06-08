SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 1.3%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 71,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 29,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.06.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

