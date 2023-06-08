Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0500 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $715.92 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 96.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00023420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,490.50 or 1.00033579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.03999771 USD and is up 42.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $529.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.