Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 4,834 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE FMC traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $109.70. 420,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

