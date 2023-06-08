Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 31,260 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,260 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,357,997.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,808 shares of company stock valued at $49,326,732. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,789. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

