Soros Fund Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Denbury worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in Denbury by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000.

Denbury Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 352,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Denbury’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

