Soros Fund Management LLC Has $139.99 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,131 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for 1.9% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Aramark worth $139,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,691. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.