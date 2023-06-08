Soros Fund Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AME traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $150.90. The stock had a trading volume of 632,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $151.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

