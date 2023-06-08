Soros Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $37,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $201.59. The stock had a trading volume of 295,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.32 and a 200 day moving average of $216.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.68 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

