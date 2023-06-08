Soros Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,384,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.16% of Celanese as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celanese Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $116.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,221. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.