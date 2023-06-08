Smith Moore & CO. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.9 %

Boeing stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.