Smith Moore & CO. Sells 12,077 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EFA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. 2,860,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,809,840. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

