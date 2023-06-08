Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $107.23. 2,850,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,567. The stock has a market cap of $289.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $108.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.