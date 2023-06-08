Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 1,536 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,651. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

