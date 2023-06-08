Smith Moore & CO. Has $858,000 Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QINT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. 2,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,819. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

