Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

BX traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.83. 787,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 100,319,564 shares worth $1,216,553,751. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

