Smith Moore & CO. Buys 7,027 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,432. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

