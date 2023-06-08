Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 779 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 580,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,797. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

