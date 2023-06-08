Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smartsheet Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SMAR traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,075. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

